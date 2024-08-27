Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary

Advertisement

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin recently revealed that his salary at the Ethereum Foundation is 182,000 SGD (roughly $139,500) per year.

These are, of course, mere pennies compared to Buterin's personal net worth, which reached $1.5 billion in 2022, according to Forbes .

The data provided by blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence shows that Buterin currently holds roughly $625 million worth of crypto.

Shedding light on EF's spending

Buterin recently shared an update from Josh Stark of EF regarding the organization's spending.

The "New Institutions" piece of the pie accounts for the biggest share of EF spending. As explained by Stark, one of the key goals of EF is to build up new organizations that could potentially empower the Ethereum community. The category includes grants to various organizations, such as the Nomic Foundation and 0xPARC Foundation.

Updates from @0xstark on EF spending.



The key info is in this chart.



The "new institutions" category basically means @NomicFoundation, @TheDRC_ , @l2beat, @0xPARC etc - no World Economic Forum insect protein research here!



Internal spending includes EF teams like Geth, Solodigy, Devcon, Next Billion and so on. "All these teams work out in the open, and share info about their activities on their websites, GitHubs, and social channels," Stark added.

When it comes to grants (external spending), EF has been routinely covering its wave of grants.

For instance, in the first quarter, some of the projects that received funding include Xerxis, Espacio Cripto, ETHKL, Borderless Africa, Nethermind and so on.

EF's spooky transfers

EF routinely comes under scrutiny due to its transfers to exchanges that are believed to be a somehow reliable indicator of local market tops.

As reported by U.Today, EF spooked the market with yet another massive transfer that took place on Aug. 23. In fact, this was the organization's biggest transfer of 2024.

Stark has noted that it is actually "very easy" to confirm whether or not a certain transfer is from the Ethereum Foundation since the organization's treasury is "transparently visible" on-chain.