    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's how much Buterin earns at Ethereum Foundation
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 15:22
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin recently revealed that his salary at the Ethereum Foundation is 182,000 SGD (roughly $139,500) per year.

    These are, of course, mere pennies compared to Buterin's personal net worth, which reached $1.5 billion in 2022, according to Forbes.

    The data provided by blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence shows that Buterin currently holds roughly $625 million worth of crypto. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    Mysterious $1.88 Billion Bitcoin Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium

    Shedding light on EF's spending 

    Buterin recently shared an update from Josh Stark of EF regarding the organization's spending.   

    Advertisement

    Related
    Fidelity Ethereum ETF Leaves BlackRock in Dust: Details
    Sat, 08/24/2024 - 08:48
    Fidelity Ethereum ETF Leaves BlackRock in Dust: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The "New Institutions" piece of the pie accounts for the biggest share of EF spending. As explained by Stark, one of the key goals of EF is to build up new organizations that could potentially empower the Ethereum community. The category includes grants to various organizations, such as the Nomic Foundation and 0xPARC Foundation.  

    Internal spending includes EF teams like Geth, Solodigy, Devcon, Next Billion and so on. "All these teams work out in the open, and share info about their activities on their websites, GitHubs, and social channels," Stark added. 

    When it comes to grants (external spending), EF has been routinely covering its wave of grants. 

    For instance, in the first quarter, some of the projects that received funding include Xerxis, Espacio Cripto,  ETHKL, Borderless Africa, Nethermind and so on. 

    EF's spooky transfers  

    EF routinely comes under scrutiny due to its transfers to exchanges that are believed to be a somehow reliable indicator of local market tops. 

    As reported by U.Today, EF spooked the market with yet another massive transfer that took place on Aug. 23. In fact, this was the organization's biggest transfer of 2024.  

    Stark has noted that it is actually "very easy" to confirm whether or not a certain transfer is from the Ethereum Foundation since the organization's treasury is "transparently visible" on-chain.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 27, 2024 - 15:16
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 27
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 15:13
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SHKeeper Updates - Non-Custodial Cryptocurrency Payment Processor
    Queen Casino Embarks on a New Journey in Online Gaming as Official Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach
    BetB2B: How to Open a Gambling Business in 2024?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 27
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD