Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Beacon Chain Staking Calculator Released

Despite the fact that Vitalik Buterin refuses to confirm that the launch of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will occur by mid 2020, it is obvious that it will be rolled out soon

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Promo

The Austria-based Bitfly Ethereum (ETH) development studio proudly presented an environment to calculate the costs and profits for staking in Beacon Chain, the initial phase of the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 roll-out.

Calculate your gains

In Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, the transactions will be validated by stakers instead of miners. So, anyone with a minimum stake of 32 ETH can take part in adding blocks.

To reward the participants for ensuring the integrity and security of the blockchain, the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 mechanism will send them periodic rewards, i.e. a staking annual yield. The APR, in this case, will depend on the amount of all Ethers staked in a certain period of time.

To calculate whether it is profitable to stake Ethers in Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, a staking calculator has been released by Bitfly. It is not the first software of its kind, but it takes into account many more inputs than competitors' frameworks.

Ethereans can compare different approaches to staking: low vs high quantity of validators, with vs without staking pools, with adjustable one-time setup costs, etc.

How much?

According to calculations available in the Bitfly instrument, solo staking with 32 ETH frozen, a $1,000 one-time setup cost and $100 monthly expenses (electricity, amortization, etc.) will be profitable by day 260.

Image by Beacon Chain Calculator

Numerous predictions for APR in ETH2 staking have been made. According to the most conservative forecasts from Ethereum (ETH) devs, it may be about 4-5%.

However, independent analyst Adam Cochran believes that the ongoing accumulation processes in the Ethereum (ETH) network could bring this ratio to double-digit numbers.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, or Serenity, is a Proof-of-Stake version of the Ethereum (ETH) network that might be rolled out in 2020.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!