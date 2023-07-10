ETH Goes up in Flames: Dive into Fiery Depths of Ethereum's 'Fire Sale'

Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum reaching levels that should be considered perfect accumulation zones, according to some indicators
Cryptocurrency markets often undergo significant price fluctuations, leading to unique buying opportunities known as "fire sales." The term refers to situations when an asset is perceived to be oversold, prompting interested investors to buy in at relatively low prices. For Ethereum (ETH), one of the leading indicators that tracks these opportunities is the rainbow chart, and it is currently signaling a "fire sale."

To understand what this means, let's first examine the rainbow chart concept, typically used in Bitcoin (BTC) analysis. The Bitcoin rainbow chart is a logarithmic price chart that applies color-coded bands to represent the predicted price growth of BTC over time. Each color corresponds to different levels of price action, from the red "maximum bubble territory" to the dark blue "basically a fire sale."

These charts are based on the assumption that Bitcoin's price will follow a predictable exponential growth pattern over the long term, with periodic boom-and-bust cycles.

Ethererum chart
Source: TradingView

Translating this to Ethereum, the rainbow chart concept suggests that Ethereum is currently in "fire sale" territory, indicating that ETH could be significantly undervalued at its current price levels.

However, it is crucial to remember that these charts require different calculations when applied to Ethereum. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply and predictable inflation, Ethereum's monetary policy is more complex, particularly with its transition from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS).

Related
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 9

This shift alters Ethereum's inflation rate and introduces a new deflationary mechanism through the burning of transaction fees, fundamentally changing the dynamics that the rainbow chart seeks to model.

While Ethereum's rainbow chart may currently indicate a "fire sale," these metrics should not be used in isolation. Investors should account for Ethereum's unique monetary policy changes, market conditions and other technical indicators when making investment decisions.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

