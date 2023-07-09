Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 9

Denys Serhiichuk
Can coins from top 10 list rise next week?
Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.11% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways. Volatility has declined, which means that the coin is accumulating energy for a further move. If buyers lose the $30,000 zone, there is a high chance to see a support breakout followed by a move to the $29,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,278 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than BTC. However, over the last week, its price has dropped by 2.72%.

A similar situation is on the daily time frame of Ethereum (ETH). As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $1,850-$1,900 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,868 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.89% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is more bearish than bullish as the price is on the way to the support level at $228.4. If nothing changes, traders are likely to see an ongoing decline to the $220 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $234.9 at press time.

