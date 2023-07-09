BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 9

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.11% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways. Volatility has declined, which means that the coin is accumulating energy for a further move. If buyers lose the $30,000 zone, there is a high chance to see a support breakout followed by a move to the $29,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,278 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than BTC. However, over the last week, its price has dropped by 2.72%.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame of Ethereum (ETH). As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $1,850-$1,900 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,868 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.89% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is more bearish than bullish as the price is on the way to the support level at $228.4. If nothing changes, traders are likely to see an ongoing decline to the $220 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $234.9 at press time.