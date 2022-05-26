Elrond's Cantina Royale Introduces On-Chain Game for iOS and Android

Cantina Royale, one of the first blockchain-based ecosystems that merges the benefits of free-to-play and play-to-earn designs, comes to mobile devices

Elrond-based on-chain gaming ecosystem Cantina Royale unveils two versions of its application designed to be utilized by mobile devices. As such, it becomes one of the first games of the Elrond ecosystem to be released on mobile devices.

Cantina Royale comes to mobile devices

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Cantina Royale GameFi protocol, it has released applications for mobile devices on iOS and Android.

The platform has achieved 100% compatibility with Google and Apple's marketplaces thanks to the integration of Verko's payment and wallet management system.

With this integration, gamers can purchase in-game NFTs for Cantina Royale straight from their credit and debit cards as well as with digital payment systems.

In turn, when a user wins a match or challenge, Verko's payment application instantly distributes rewards to his/her wallet: Cantina Royale offers its clients a sustainable and balanced tokenomic design.

Dan Bojan, game designer of Cantina Royale, highlights the crucial importance of this release for the usability and newbie-friendliness of on-chain games:

Cantina Royale strives to bring together traditional gamers and the latest technological advances in order to make NFT games accessible for everyone. We are proud to collaborate with Elrond and Verko to fulfill this purpose.

Bridging free-to-play and play-to-earn together

Cantina Royale has two models for its players: play-to-earn and free-to-play. As such, it allows newcomers to experiment with on-chain gaming without significant investments.

Earlier this year, Cantina Royale secured $4.5 million in funding from top VCs. Elrond and Mechanism Capital co-led the round, while Crypto.com, Morningstar Ventures, Animoca Brands, Skynet EGLD Capital, GBV Capital, Good Games Guild and Chingari also backed the start-up in its fundraising efforts.

The platform chose Elrond Blockchain due to its commitment to carbon neutrality principles and cost-efficient transactions with nearly zero latency.