Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade

Elon Musk claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum are slow and expensive to make case for Dogecoin's big upgrade

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again weighed in on cryptocurrency scalings wars.



In his recent reply to a tweet posted by prominent Dogecoin community member Matt Wallace, the centibillionaire claims that both Bitcoin and Ethereum have slow and expensive base layers. Hence, they require a multilayer transaction system in order to function properly.

BTC & ETH are pursuing a multilayer transaction system, but base layer transaction rate is slow & transaction cost is high.



There is merit imo to Doge maximizing base layer transaction rate & minimizing transaction cost with exchanges acting as the de facto secondary layer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is poised to maximize the speed of base layer transactions while minimizing costs.

As reported by U.Today , Musk recently voiced his support for a fee reduction proposal that could dramatically enhance the meme coin’s scalability.



Musk’s most recent take was met with some fierce criticism within the cryptocurrency community.



Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino jokingly suggested that the billionaire should build rockets with “spit and paper” to make them cheaper.