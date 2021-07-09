Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade

News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 08:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum are slow and expensive to make case for Dogecoin's big upgrade
Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again weighed in on cryptocurrency scalings wars.

In his recent reply to a tweet posted by prominent Dogecoin community member Matt Wallace, the centibillionaire claims that both Bitcoin and Ethereum have slow and expensive base layers. Hence, they require a multilayer transaction system in order to function properly. 

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is poised to maximize the speed of base layer transactions while minimizing costs.

Related
Elon Musk Ridicules Bitcoin Maxis, Trolls "Bicurious" Jack Dorsey

As reported by U.Today, Musk recently voiced his support for a fee reduction proposal that could dramatically enhance the meme coin’s scalability.

Musk’s most recent take was met with some fierce criticism within the cryptocurrency community.

Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino jokingly suggested that the billionaire should build rockets with “spit and paper” to make them cheaper.

#Dogecoin News #Ethereum News #Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details
07/09/2021 - 10:24

Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
07/09/2021 - 10:00

Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
07/09/2021 - 08:10

Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya