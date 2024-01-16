Dogwihat (WIF) Price Skyrockets as Solana Meme Coin Achieves Major Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogwihat (WIF), a prominent meme token on Solana, has witnessed a substantial surge in market value, rising by 17% from $0.25 to a peak of $0.341. This notable upswing comes on the heels of the token's recent listing announcement on BitMex, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The primary driver behind this surge appears to be BitMex's revelation of a forthcoming perpetual contract for WIF, accompanied by the option of up to 10x leverage. BitMex, recognized for its influence in the crypto space with a reported $434.98 million turnover in futures trading volume over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass, and endorsed by key figure Arthur Hayes, has played its role in catalyzing increased interest and investment in WIF.

📣Big news for @dogwifcoin fans 📣



The market’s first $WIF perp is on its way to BitMEX:

📈10x leverage, margined in $USDT

📅17 January at 04:00 UTC



➕ Enjoy a 1.15 maker rebate when trading the new listing.



Contract details👇 https://t.co/KuR7JKXVFS — BitMEX (@BitMEX) January 16, 2024

While the market gains are immediate and significant, the listing on BitMex holds broader implications for Dogwihat. The coin's success on this major exchange could serve as a stepping stone, attracting attention from larger platforms such as Binance and Coinbase.

Hat still on

Recent developments position Dogwihat as a noteworthy player in the meme token space. In two months, WIF rose to seventh place among meme tokens, boasting a market capitalization of $300 million.

According to BitMex's listing announcement, WIF has earned recognition as a highly anticipated meme coin. The project's unique visual identity, inspired by a Shiba Inu adorned with a knitted hat, has garnered attention within the crypto community, contributing to its increased popularity and market visibility.