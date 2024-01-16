Advertisement
Dogwihat (WIF) Price Skyrockets as Solana Meme Coin Achieves Major Exchange Listing

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Hottest Solana meme coin right now, Dogwifhat, achieves BitMex listing, WIF price goes green
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 15:30
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Dogwihat (WIF), a prominent meme token on Solana, has witnessed a substantial surge in market value, rising by 17% from $0.25 to a peak of $0.341. This notable upswing comes on the heels of the token's recent listing announcement on BitMex, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

""
WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The primary driver behind this surge appears to be BitMex's revelation of a forthcoming perpetual contract for WIF, accompanied by the option of up to 10x leverage. BitMex, recognized for its influence in the crypto space with a reported $434.98 million turnover in futures trading volume over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass, and endorsed by key figure Arthur Hayes, has played its role in catalyzing increased interest and investment in WIF.

While the market gains are immediate and significant, the listing on BitMex holds broader implications for Dogwihat. The coin's success on this major exchange could serve as a stepping stone, attracting attention from larger platforms such as Binance and Coinbase. 

Hat still on

Recent developments position Dogwihat as a noteworthy player in the meme token space. In two months, WIF rose to seventh place among meme tokens, boasting a market capitalization of $300 million.

According to BitMex's listing announcement, WIF has earned recognition as a highly anticipated meme coin. The project's unique visual identity, inspired by a Shiba Inu adorned with a knitted hat, has garnered attention within the crypto community, contributing to its increased popularity and market visibility.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

