Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Jumps 100% as Binance Speculation Heats Up

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogwifhat just rocketed 100% after mysterious 'Binance insider' whale dropped $8.8 million, sparking listing rumors
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 8:45
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogwifhat (WIF), a popular meme token on the Solana blockchain, experienced a meteoric rise of over 100% in a matter of 12 hours, fueled by a combination of significant whale purchases and speculation surrounding a potential listing on largest crypto exchange Binance.

The surge was accompanied by a series of large buy orders placed by an individual with the online handle "Binanceinsider.sol." According to Lookonchain data, a mysterious investor acquired a staggering 17.22 million WIF tokens for approximately $8.65 million earlier today. This substantial investment, coupled with the whale's suggestive moniker, has ignited speculation that Binance might be considering listing Dogwifhat in the near future.

This is not the first time "binance-insider.sol" has shown interest in WIF. The same entity reportedly purchased nearly 20 million tokens for a mere $225,000 earlier. With today's sizable purchase, "binance-insider.sol" has become the second-largest holder of WIF, holding a portfolio currently valued at close to $7 million.

Hat still on

The whales' activity has had a profound impact on Dogwifhat's price, propelling it from $0.10 to a peak of $0.213 within a few hours. This surge has catapulted WIF into seventh place among meme tokens by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.

""
WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

While Binance has yet to officially comment on any potential listing plans for Dogwifhat, the community remains abuzz with anticipation. The token's rapid price appreciation and the "binance-insider.sol" saga have created a perfect storm of excitement, leaving investors wondering if WIF is poised for a major listing.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

