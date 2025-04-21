Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Price No Longer Trading at Discount

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 10:43
    XRP price reclaims key resistance level as discount narrative changes
    Advertisement
    XRP Price No Longer Trading at Discount
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The current market trend shows that Bitcoin (BTC) and most altcoins, like XRP, are gradually paring off some of their long-term losses. Over the past week, the price action of XRP has come with limited volatility as both retail and institutional buy-ups maintained a balance.

    Advertisement

    XRP price no longer cheap

    At press time, the price of XRP was $2.12, up by 3.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The digital currency has been trading at no loss over the past week. At one point over the past month, XRP traded for as low as $1.60, giving investors reasonable motivation via the discount to stack up the coin.

    Related
    XRP Eyes 50% Breakout Versus Bitcoin as Technicals Mirror 2024 Setup
    Sun, 04/20/2025 - 11:04
    XRP Eyes 50% Breakout Versus Bitcoin as Technicals Mirror 2024 Setup
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The coin's overall tide is changing, as intense price volatility is clearing off. As reported earlier by U.Today, the XRP price is on the verge of an epic golden cross breakout as market conditions improve.

    Current trading volume jumped by 69.2% to $2.34 billion, a sign of market health and interest in the coin. It remains to be seen how the week will shape up. However, the coin has displayed a positive start in its bid to end the month positively.

    What's next for XRP?

    Many ecosystem fundamentals are brewing that may impact the XRP price for good. One of these is the growing push for a spot XRP ETF product in the United States. While the wait for a full-fledged spot ETF is on, alternative products have been launched.

    Related
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?
    Sat, 04/19/2025 - 13:50
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Teucrium has launched the country's first leveraged ETF, which has recorded sizable adoption since its inception. In addition, Bitnomial has launched an XRP futures ETF, taking advantage of the close of the Ripple v. U.S. SEC legal battle last month.

    ProShares is on track to launch a similar futures product to track the coin's price. The assumption is that these new products can drive an uptick in the price of XRP moving forward.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 9:32
    Tether Mints 1,000,000,000 USDT on Tron, Bitcoin Begins to Break Out
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 8:49
    25,696,960 SHIB In Merely Hours – What’s Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price No Longer Trading at Discount
    Tether Mints 1,000,000,000 USDT on Tron, Bitcoin Begins to Break Out
    25,696,960 SHIB In Merely Hours – What’s Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD