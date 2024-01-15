Advertisement
AD

Rapper Drake's Joke Powers New Solana Meme Coin to 350% Surge

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Rapper Drake's offhand joke catapults Anita Max Wynn (WYNN) meme token on Solana to astonishing surge
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 10:27
Rapper Drake's Joke Powers New Solana Meme Coin to 350% Surge
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, the Anita Max Wynn (WYNN) token on Solana has experienced an astonishing 350% surge in the last 13 hours, making it the top-performing token on the DEX Screener portal. With a current market capitalization of $40.3 million and a trading volume of $14.6 million, WYNN has captured the attention of the crypto community.

Advertisement

The meme token, featuring a logo of a cartoon girl with glasses, found its roots in a playful moment during one of popular rapper Drake's streams in late December 2023. The rapper, known for his interactive engagement with fans, showcased a cap with the character Anita Max Wynn, humorously declaring her as his alter ego.

Related
New Solana Meme Coin Upstart Surpasses Floki

"I need a max win"

Dubbed "I need a max win" in gambling lingo, the meme quickly evolved into a token on Solana in January. Initially rising to $0.00206, WYNN faced a setback, losing 75% of its value over the next six days. However, a remarkable turnaround occurred between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15, propelling the token to a staggering 2,482% gain. The most recent surge saw WYNN skyrocketing by 350%, reaching a price of $0.056.

""
Source: TradingView

What adds an intriguing layer to this cryptocurrency tale is the involvement of Drake's partner, the X account of Stake, who pledged to inquire about the rapper, mentioning WYNN. Strikingly, following this announcement, WYNN experienced a sell-off, causing its price to plummet by over 25%.

The sudden correlation between Stake's post and WYNN's price movements raises questions about potential insider trading. While the exact dynamics remain unclear, the aftermath suggests a large batch of WYNN was unloaded at the peak, significantly impacting the token's value due to relatively low liquidity in pools.

Related
Elon Musk Magic: Crypto Investor Hits $3 Million Jackpot With This Meme Coin

Despite the current buzz surrounding WYNN, it is essential for investors to exercise caution. The market's unpredictability, the speculative nature of meme coins and the anonymity behind the creators of the project make it challenging to forecast such tokens' future trajectory accurately.

#Drake #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin #Memecoin News #Solana News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Key Reasons Why You Should Avoid Buying Crypto Hardware Wallets From Unofficial Sources
2024/01/15 10:25
Key Reasons Why You Should Avoid Buying Crypto Hardware Wallets From Unofficial Sources
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers Stress Test, Here's What to Expect This Week
2024/01/15 10:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers Stress Test, Here's What to Expect This Week
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Way to Erase Zero
2024/01/15 10:25
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Way to Erase Zero
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

zkLink Reveals Public Registration Date for $ZKL Token
CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Rapper Drake's Joke Powers New Solana Meme Coin to 350% Surge
Key Reasons Why You Should Avoid Buying Crypto Hardware Wallets From Unofficial Sources
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers Stress Test, Here's What to Expect This Week
Show all