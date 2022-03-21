DOGE on Top 10 List of Coins Held by Biggest BSC Investors: Report

Mon, 03/21/2022 - 14:12
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin is among the 10 largest holdings of top investors into Binance Chain-based digital assets
DOGE on Top 10 List of Coins Held by Biggest BSC Investors: Report
As reported by WhaleStats division that provides data on the top 100 BSC whales, at the moment, Dogecoin is on the list of the 10 biggest crypto holdings of the largest group of investors who own Binance Chain-based coins.

BSC whales are hungry for Dogecoin

Data shared by the WhaleStats tracking platform shows that the largest 100 BSC whales believe DOGE to be one of the assets they definitely want to have in their wallets; this information has been relevant for the past 24 hours.

These whales, who are invested in various BSC-based tokens—including Dogecoin, which runs on this blockchain—now hold a total of $35,159,166 worth of the original meme cryptocurrency in their comprised portfolio (3.3% of it). This is the equivalent of 291,030,137 DOGE, per the current DOGE/USD rate.

The BSC-based token mentioned above is DOGE wrapped by Binance one to one with the original Dogecoin token. At the moment, this BNB-wrapped DOGE holds sixth place in the top 10 list of assets owned by Binance Chain whales.

Among other popular tokens, their portfolio contains MATIC (4.86%, or $51,774,096 in fiat), DOT (3.06% worth $32,655,997), TRX, BTCB AVAX and more.

Here's who can be considered a crypto whale

WhaleStats provides data on the biggest 100 wallets on the BNB chain after dismissing data about wallets that are run by crypto exchanges or companies. These wallets belong to "whales," investors who hold massive amounts of cryptocurrency and are believed to be able to manipulate crypto prices on the market.

The aforementioned 100 wallets hold a roughly comprised worth of $2,144,094,208 of BSC-based tokens. They also own 701 BNB, 466 tokens and 1 NFT on average.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

