$4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details

News
Fri, 03/18/2022 - 16:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
Robinhood continues to hold a stable amount of DOGE supply for its investors, and it has neither risen nor declined as of yet
$4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a tweet recently posted by @DogeWhaleAlert account, the Robinhood brokerage company holds nearly $5 billion worth of Dogecoin on behalf of its investors.

Meanwhile, a staggering $34 million in DOGE were recently transferred between anonymous wallets.

Robinhood holds 31.7% of circulating Dogecoins

In a recent tweet, @DogeWhaleAlert spread the word that Robinhood stores an astounding $4,945,874,342 worth of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. That comprises 42,157,488,061 coins in DOGE equivalent. This is also 31.78% of the token’s total supply in circulation.

The tweet also states that the company uses two wallets made up of eight addresses for storing Dogecoin.

Related
Bitcoin Supply Shock Ratio Spikes Up: Here's What It Means

300 million DOGE shifted by anon wallets

Among multiple Dogecoin transactions, @DogeWhaleAlert has spotted a massive one, carrying a whopping 300,000,000 DOGE worth $34,473,300.

The fee for this transfer comprised 84.17 DOGE, which is almost $10.

#Dogecoin #Robinhood #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Head of Fake United Nations Affiliate Convicted of Crypto Fraud
03/18/2022 - 16:30
Head of Fake United Nations Affiliate Convicted of Crypto Fraud
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18
03/18/2022 - 16:15
DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Polygon Expands Ecosystem Amid Integration of Crypto Payment Solution DataMynt: Details
03/18/2022 - 16:02
Polygon Expands Ecosystem Amid Integration of Crypto Payment Solution DataMynt: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide