$4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details

According to a tweet recently posted by @DogeWhaleAlert account, the Robinhood brokerage company holds nearly $5 billion worth of Dogecoin on behalf of its investors.
Meanwhile, a staggering $34 million in DOGE were recently transferred between anonymous wallets.
Robinhood holds 31.7% of circulating Dogecoins
In a recent tweet, @DogeWhaleAlert spread the word that Robinhood stores an astounding $4,945,874,342 worth of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. That comprises 42,157,488,061 coins in DOGE equivalent. This is also 31.78% of the token’s total supply in circulation.
The tweet also states that the company uses two wallets made up of eight addresses for storing Dogecoin.
#Robinhood's two known wallets—3334959 & 1699275—use eight known addresses. The total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by RH on behalf of its investors is:
42,157,488,061 $DOGE
$4,945,874,342 USD
31.78% of the circulating supply
300 million DOGE shifted by anon wallets
Among multiple Dogecoin transactions, @DogeWhaleAlert has spotted a massive one, carrying a whopping 300,000,000 DOGE worth $34,473,300.
The fee for this transfer comprised 84.17 DOGE, which is almost $10.
300,000,000 $DOGE ($34,473,300 USD) was transferred from multiple wallets to an unknown wallet.
300,000,000 $DOGE ($34,473,300 USD) was transferred from multiple wallets to an unknown wallet.
Fee: 84.17 ($9.67 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/ZdcH110yR6