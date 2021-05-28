Crypto Exchange Probit Lists Bococoin (BCC) DPoS Currency: Details

Bococoin (BCC), an all-in-one cryptocurrency ecosystem for retail use cases, has its BCC token listed on major exchange

New-gen cryptocurrency project Bococoin (BCC), which is built around modern delegated proof of stake (DPoS) consensus, proudly announces its BCC token listing on major exchanges.

Bococoin's BCC token listed by Probit exchange

According to the official announcement made on Bococoin's Twitter blog, starting from May 18, 2021, its BCC token trading has begun on Probit (PROB) exchange.

To ensure the convenience of the listing, deposits for BCC coins were opened on May 17, 2021, so all BCC enthusiasts deposited their tokens from external wallets in no rush.

Probit (PROB) is ranked in the top 50 by trading volume, according to Binance's CoinMarketCap ratings. Its daily turnover has touched $250 million in recent days.

In particular, the exchange targets a South Korean audience with BTC/KRW, ETH/KRW and XRP/KRW trading pairs responsible for almost 35 percent of its operations. In total, Probit (PROB) has 300 pairs with liquidity confirmed by CoinMarketCap.

Also, Bococoin's BCC token was listed recently on Antares Exchange. This platform is U.S.-incorporated and began its operations on Sept. 1, 2020.

Reconsidering fintech operations for the unbanked: Case of Bococoin (BCC)

Listing on major exchanges is of paramount importance for Bococoin (BCC). Its BCC token serves as a major economic catalyst for the validators of its DPoS consensus. Also, average coin holders are motivated to keep the coins in order to obtain delegator rewards: selling pressure on the BCC price is therefore reduced.

Bococoin (BCC) offers a full range of financial services globally with a number of state-of-the-art e-money solutions. Its infrastructure design allows it to charge its customers with fewer fees compared to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other proof of work (PoW) cryptocurrencies.

As a multi-purpose service, Bococoin (BCC) is easy to use and implement for individuals and crypto-friendly entrepreneurs alike. Its mechanisms are able to process both microtransactions for PoS points and large transfers for cross-border money corridors.

The Bococoin (BCC) team stresses that its vision is aligned perfectly with the initial ideas behind decentralized currencies, i.e., providing unbanked citizens with financial services: