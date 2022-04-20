Crypto Companies Have Attracted Massive Amount of Capital in 2022

According to a recent report by Fortune, which cites data provided by PitchBook, cryptocurrency and blockchain companies have attracted a staggering $11.65 billion worth of capital.



If this record-breaking trend continues, the cryptocurrency industry is on track to rake in the greatest amount of capital this year.

In 2021, cryptocurrency companies attracted $33 billion worth of VC companies with more than 2,000 deals, shattering previous records, according to Galaxy Digital data. While the aforementioned figure is extremely impressive, it represented only a small slice (5%) of the money invested by venture capitalists last year, meaning that there is still some room for growth despite a $141 year-over-year increase.