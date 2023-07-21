ChainLink (LINK) Surging Massively, On-Chain Volume Hits $350 Million

Fri, 07/21/2023 - 12:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Chainlink (LINK) experiences significant 20% price surge, reaching three-month high
ChainLink (LINK) Surging Massively, On-Chain Volume Hits $350 Million
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a wave of impressive resurgence, Chainlink (LINK), one of the leading decentralized oracle networks, has recently seen a significant surge in its price by a staggering 20%, reaching a three-month high at $8.34. This remarkable upward trend has made Chainlink the third most popular topic in the crypto community, sparking enthusiastic conversations and predictions about its potential trajectory.

The primary driving force behind this bullish run is the enormous on-chain volume that Chainlink has experienced. The digital asset witnessed $347.72 million in on-chain volume on Thursday alone, marking the most substantial on-chain transaction volume for Chainlink so far in 2023. The surge in trading activity highlights the growing interest and confidence in LINK among traders and investors.

The surge to the highest price point in the last three months has raised the question of whether Chainlink can break through the significant psychological barrier of $10. Santiment analysts are suggesting that the only thing possibly standing in the way of Chainlink reaching this milestone could be the fear of missing out (FOMO). The current momentum seems promising.

Related
Shiba Inu Lead Kusama to Speak at Major Conference

The increase in LINK's price comes at a time when the broader crypto market is showing signs of bullish momentum, with many digital currencies seeing gains following Ripple's win against the SEC in court. Chainlink's price surge, however, outpaces most of its contemporaries, underscoring the growing demand and optimistic sentiment for the coin.

While it is important for investors to proceed with caution, given the volatility inherent on the crypto market, the massive surge in Chainlink's on-chain volume, coupled with its robust price performance, suggests that LINK might be on the verge of even more significant gains. The $10 price target could very well be within reach in the near future if this momentum continues.

#Chainlink
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shibarium Smashes New Milestone as Exciting Times on Horizon
07/21/2023 - 12:11
Shibarium Smashes New Milestone as Exciting Times on Horizon
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Token BONE Achieves Listing on Major Fiat-to-Crypto Platform
07/21/2023 - 11:56
Shiba Inu Token BONE Achieves Listing on Major Fiat-to-Crypto Platform
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Black Swan' Author Says Bitcoin and Crypto Will Peter out With This New Trend
07/21/2023 - 11:29
'Black Swan' Author Says Bitcoin and Crypto Will Peter out With This New Trend
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan