Shiba Inu Lead Kusama to Speak at Major Conference

Shytoshi Kusama, enigmatic developer behind Shiba Inu, scheduled to speak at Untraceable's Blockchain Futurist Conference this year

The mysterious developer behind Shiba Inu, known by his pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, is set to take center stage at this year's Untraceable's Blockchain Futurist Conference.

The announcement was made on Shiba Inu's official Twitter account, much to the excitement of the token's fervent community.

The team's tweet also hinted at the unveiling of their "world paper" and promised to leave attendees "wagging their tails with excitement" with a few unexpected surprises.

This year's Untraceable's Blockchain Futurist Conference is slated to be a comprehensive and diverse affair. The conference will feature over 100 world-class speakers, industry experts and thought leaders engaging in discussions around blockchain technology, NFTs, the metaverse, DeFi, cryptocurrencies, DAOs and more.

The conference program includes more than 60 sessions, workshops and roundtables, allowing participants to learn from the most innovative companies in the field.

Kusama joins a prestigious lineup of speakers at the conference, widely acknowledged as Canada's largest and most prominent blockchain and cryptocurrency event.

The list includes notable figures like Charles Hoskinson, the CEO and founder of IO Global, Anthony Di Iorio, founder of Ethereum and Decentral, and Michele Romanow from CBC's Dragons' Den, among others.

Designed to engage its participants through hands-on technology integrated into all aspects of the event, the Blockchain Futurist Conference is expected to attract a global audience.

Given Shiba Inu's immense popularity and the enigmatic persona of Kusama, this presentation is sure to be a highlight of the conference.