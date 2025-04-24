PayPal CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Collaboration: What It Means for Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss has spoken about the company's expanding collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. In a recent announcement, Coinbase stated it was teaming up with PayPal to advance stablecoin payments.

On Thursday, Coinbase said it was expanding its partnership with PayPal to accelerate the adoption, distribution and use of the PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin. Coinbase will boost PYUSD’s utility by supporting 1:1 PYUSD-USD conversions across its custody and trading platforms and will explore the development of new on-chain use cases for PYUSD. Coinbase looks to drive institutional stablecoin utility by expanding PYUSD access.

This collaboration builds on prior work announced by the two firms in 2021, allowing Coinbase users to use their PayPal accounts to fund purchases on Coinbase and withdraw fiat currency from the platform.

PayPal CEO reacts

In a tweet, PayPal CEO Alex Chriss reacted to the latest move by the two companies, saying, "Incredibly excited to work with Brian Armstrong and the Coinbase team to create more seamless ways for Coinbase’s users to access PYUSD and to collaborate on future use cases."

The PayPal CEO elaborated on the partnership, adding, "We’re innovating and building the future of commerce using the latest technologies—from AI to blockchain to stablecoins—to provide our customers with the most advanced ways to engage in a shopping experience."

An official release from PayPal cited the CEO as stating that the partnership will "drive new, exciting, and innovative use cases together with Coinbase and the entire cryptocurrency community, putting PYUSD at the center and driving further utility and adoption for digital currencies among developers, customers, and other users."

The collaboration will also include DeFi exploration, with Coinbase and PayPal agreeing to explore new use cases for PYUSD in DeFi and on-chain platforms.