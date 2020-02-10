Chainlink, Golem and Three Other Tokens Added to Gemini Custody

The Gemini cryptocurrency exchange has announced the addition of Chainlink (LINK), Golem (GNT), and some other tokens to its custody product.

Must Read Chainlink (LINK) Goes Live on Binance US. Will It Hit $3 and Surpass Tron? - READ MORE

Tapping into institutional investors

Gemini ventured into the crowded crypto custody market with its own institutionally-oriented solution back in September. Initially, it debuted with a batch of 18 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more exotic digital assets such as Enjin (ENJ) and Bread (BRD).

With the introduction of five new coins, the NYDFS-regulated custodian delivered on its promise to continue expanding the list of its offerings.

On Jan. 16, Gemini launched BMA-licensed captive insurer Nakamoto while extending the insurance coverage of its custody product to $200 mln (the largest limit for any crypto custodian). Bermuda, the third-largest insurance market in the world, was a natural fit for Nakamoto.

Must Read 17 Trillion Reasons Why You Should Own Bitcoin, According to Gemini Boss Cameron Winklevoss - READ MORE

Crypto needs rules

The Winklevoss twins' exchange caused quite a stir with its controversial 'Crypto Needs Rules' campaign but it strives to remain the industry standard when it comes to regulations.

Gemini recently achieved a major milestone by becoming the first crypto exchange and custodian to obtain an SOC 2 Type 2 certification.