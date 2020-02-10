Back

Chainlink, Golem and Three Other Tokens Added to Gemini Custody

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chainlink (LINK) appears among the latest coins added to Gemini Custody

Contents

The Gemini cryptocurrency exchange has announced the addition of Chainlink (LINK), Golem (GNT), and some other tokens to its custody product. 

Tapping into institutional investors 

Gemini ventured into the crowded crypto custody market with its own institutionally-oriented solution back in September. Initially, it debuted with a batch of 18 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more exotic digital assets such as Enjin (ENJ) and Bread (BRD). 

With the introduction of five new coins, the NYDFS-regulated custodian delivered on its promise to continue expanding the list of its offerings. 

On Jan. 16, Gemini launched BMA-licensed captive insurer Nakamoto while extending the insurance coverage of its custody product to $200 mln (the largest limit for any crypto custodian). Bermuda, the third-largest insurance market in the world, was a natural fit for Nakamoto.  

Crypto needs rules 

The Winklevoss twins' exchange caused quite a stir with its controversial 'Crypto Needs Rules' campaign but it strives to remain the industry standard when it comes to regulations. 

Gemini recently achieved a major milestone by becoming the first crypto exchange and custodian to obtain an SOC 2 Type 2 certification.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

