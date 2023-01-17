Cardano's Daedalus Wallet Gets New Upgrade, Here's What's New

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano builder Input Output has announced the release of the latest version of the Daedalus wallet with several improvements. In a tweet, IOG announced that Daedalus 5.2.0 for mainnet was live.

The Daedalus 5.2.0 Mainnet release supports Cardano node version 1.35.4 and Cardano wallet version 2022.12.14. This release also updates the ProjectCatalyst API URL to point to a new URL.

Additionally, the update adds Byron wallet tracking capability and aggregates similar RAM sizes for easier data analysis.

Cardano's first era on its road map, the Byron era, saw the delivery of the Daedalus wallet, IOHK's official desktop wallet for ADA, as well as Yoroi, a light wallet from IOHK's sister company, Emurgo, designed for quick transactions and day-to-day use.

The Byron era was not just about the first crucial technological developments; it was also about building a community and getting people involved in creating the blockchain of the future.

In its tweet, IOG sounds a note of warning that Daedalus remains a full-node wallet for desktops only. It says that mobile versions of Daedalus are nothing but scams that aim to steal seed phrases and ADA coins.

IOG unveils toolkit for building sidechains

In the past week, IOG introduced a toolkit for building a family of sidechains to enable an interoperable environment. With this toolkit, users would be able to leverage Cardano's security and infrastructure to create mission-specific sidechains.

The toolkit also comes with a technical specification document containing an introduction and a guide to Cardano sidechains. The toolkit's building blocks are designed to empower developers.