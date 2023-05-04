Cardano Joins Party: LimeWire Now Accepting ADA for Token Sale

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 12:17
Gamza Khanzadaev
ADA officially adopted as payment option for LimeWire
LimeWire has officially adopted Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, as a payment option for its ongoing token sale. The announcement was made via LimeWire's Twitter account, where it posted a tweet asking whether they should integrate ADA as a payment method. The post garnered around 1,500 retweets, surpassing the required 300 retweets, prompting LimeWire to announce that ADA will be live on the platform soon.

The move has been welcomed by Cardano's community members, who see it as an opportunity to expand the use case of ADA. One community member, Rick McCracken, even asked if LimeWire plans to integrate ADA into its core platform, to which LimeWire responded positively.

What is LimeWire?

LimeWire offers a direct-to-fan membership platform that helps content creators generate consistent revenue. Fans get to enjoy exclusive content, engage with their favorite artists and brands and join private communities. With the help of blockchain technology, LimeWire allows fans to own and trade unique content and assets, giving them a chance to participate in the creators' success.

LMWR is the LimeWire utility token that enhances the user experience by providing a range of benefits and rewards through a gamified loyalty system. Users can earn LMWR by being active and loyal, which can then be used for voting, receiving rewards and royalty distribution. The token is integrated into all aspects of the platform, incentivizing user engagement and participation.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

