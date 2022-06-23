Cardano Founder Set to Testify Before House Committee Overseeing CFTC

News
Thu, 06/23/2022 - 15:43
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano founder recently uploaded photo of his seat while waiting for hearing to start in earnest
Cardano Founder Set to Testify Before House Committee Overseeing CFTC
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is appearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit today, June 23.

The Cardano founder recently uploaded a photo of his seat while waiting for the hearing to start in earnest. Hoskinson will provide testimony and respond to inquiries from committee members during the hearing, called "The Future of Digital Asset Regulation."

The Committee on Agriculture oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and was established in 1820 with a focus on farming, among other responsibilities, including overseeing commodities.

In order to regulate the trading of commodities futures, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was established in the United States in 1974. In recent years, Bitcoin and Ethereum have frequently been viewed as commodities.

Cardano joins Linux Founder as gold member

Cardano has announced joining the Linux Foundation as a gold member, becoming the only nonprofit active at this level. As reported previously, Cardano Foundation Chief Open Source Officer Dirk Hohndel had a fireside chat with Linux creator Linus Torvalds at the Linux Open Source Summit in Austin.

In its last weekly development update, IOHK provided statistics on network growth. Currently, 1,020 projects are building on Cardano, up from 1,004 previously. A total of 90 projects have recently been launched on Cardano, while the number of NFT projects has risen to 5,868.

Cardano native tokens have surpassed 5.3 million, while the number of Plutus scripts was 2,817. ADA is currently trading at $0.469, down 1% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibaswap's BONE Can Now Be Tracked on Binance
06/23/2022 - 15:29
Shibaswap's BONE Can Now Be Tracked on Binance
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Miners Dump 18,251 BTC Within 10 Days: Details
06/23/2022 - 15:17
Bitcoin Miners Dump 18,251 BTC Within 10 Days: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Scammer Who Defrauded League of Legends Developer Jailed for 10 Years
06/23/2022 - 14:49
Crypto Scammer Who Defrauded League of Legends Developer Jailed for 10 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya