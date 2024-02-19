Cardano Founder Makes Bullish 'Midnight' Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently reacted to a piece on romantic chatbots posing a privacy nightmare.

According to the report, romantic chatbots collect massive amounts of data, provide ambiguous information on how they utilize it, use insecure passwords and lack transparency.

"Midnight fixes this," Hoskinson remarked, referring to Midnight, an upcoming data-protection-focused sidechain for Cardano.

Midnight's core focus is data protection, particularly the safeguarding of sensitive data, both personal and commercial, through the use of blockchain and cryptography technology.

Cardano sidechain Midnight's application cases include identity verification, regulated access to tokenized digital assets, improved AI and LLMs, decentralized credit rating, anonymous voting and more.

Midnight proposes to bridge the ideas of DeFi and TradFi by utilizing zero-knowledge cryptography. It will allow users to make selected data disclosures while meeting regulatory needs.

Midnight introduces smart contracts that allow individuals and businesses to preserve data secrecy without sacrificing decentralization. The Midnight smart contract model applies to a variety of use cases, including traditional banking (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, identity management, supply chain management systems, healthcare applications and many others.

In Q4, several Midnight features and use cases were unveiled. Midnight employs a language meant to integrate with Typescript and is based on Substrate, a programming platform popularized by Polkadot. Since its inception in November 2023, the initial devnet has onboarded more than 600 dev teams.