Cardano Founder Underlines Important Aspects of Upcoming Midnight

A special X space with Eran Barak, CEO of Midnight Network, and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was held on Oct. 10.

In the intriguing X space, the Cardano founder and Midnight CEO spoke extensively on the goal of Midnight, Input Output Global's innovative data protection blockchain.

Yes — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 11, 2023

Charles Hoskinson first unveiled Midnight and its native token, DUST, at IO ScotFest in November 2022. Midnight, the result of four years of foundational research and applied development, is now available in a Sandbox devnet for a small set of early adopters.

Recalling the X space, the Cardano founder took to X to ask for feedback from the community on how the social media discussion went.

In response to the Cardano founder's inquiry, a user asked if it was still the plan to reward stake pools on Cardano for the validation of Midnight transactions, to which Hoskinson replied yes.

More on Midnight

Midnight is a data-protection blockchain that makes it easier to build secure, compliant smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain.

Midnight employs a language that is familiar to thousands of developers and offers a plug-in for Microsoft Visual Studio Code.

It employs a revolutionary data-protection-first programming style that will make zero-knowledge (ZK) technology accessible to a broader range of dApp developers.

It is now ready for release to a small set of individuals as an early development environment — the Midnight Devnet. The release of Midnight on devnet may indicate that a mainnet or public testnet release is not far away, a transition that has major ramifications for Cardano.