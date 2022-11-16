Cardano Foundation Partners with Top European Cryptocurrency Exchange

Major European exchange WhiteBIT now allows its users to trade Cardano (ADA) futures

Major European exchange WhiteBIT has announced a new partnership with the Cardano Foundation.

WhiteBIT users can now trade ADA perpetual futures, which is the first step of the cooperation.

The trading platform says that its tie-up with Cardano offers “a plethora” of unique activities.

Ads

The WhiteBIT exchange will also take part in the Cardano Summit.