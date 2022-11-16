Cardano Foundation Partners with Top European Cryptocurrency Exchange

Wed, 11/16/2022 - 20:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Major European exchange WhiteBIT now allows its users to trade Cardano (ADA) futures
Cardano Foundation Partners with Top European Cryptocurrency Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Major European exchange WhiteBIT has announced a new partnership with the Cardano Foundation. 

WhiteBIT users can now trade ADA perpetual futures, which is the first step of the cooperation. 

Related
Ripple CEO Suggests FTX Was Fraudulent

The trading platform says that its tie-up with Cardano offers “a plethora” of unique activities. 

The WhiteBIT exchange will also take part in the Cardano Summit.

At press time, ADA remains the ninth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The token that underpins the Cardano blockchain is currently trading at $0.32 on major spot exchanges. The cryptocurrency is down 89.31% from its record high that was achieved last September. 

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple CEO Suggests FTX Was Fraudulent
11/16/2022 - 18:12
Ripple CEO Suggests FTX Was Fraudulent
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Trading Volume Surpasses Its $18 Billion Market Cap, What's Cause of Anomaly?
11/16/2022 - 15:54
XRP Trading Volume Surpasses Its $18 Billion Market Cap, What's Cause of Anomaly?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 16
11/16/2022 - 15:27
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk