Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano's ADA sees $1 billion surge in 24 hours, fueled by remarkable 100% spike in trading volume
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 14:02
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, has experienced a remarkable surge, adding an impressive $1 billion to its market capitalization within a mere 24 hours. 

Advertisement

The token's market cap now stands at an impressive $15.42 billion, securing its place as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency globally, per CoinMarketCap rankings.

Related
This Key Cardano Metric Just Reached Highest Level Since March 2022

The surge in ADA's market capitalization is attributed to a notable uptick in its price, with the token witnessing a growth of over 5% from its daily low to a peak of $0.434. This surge in price has not only captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts but has also propelled ADA's trading volume to new heights. 

So, in an astonishing turn of events, the trading volume for Cardano's token skyrocketed by more than 100% overnight, reaching an impressive $750 million.

""
ADA's Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

Interestingly, the surge in established cryptocurrencies like Cardano often raises speculation among crypto enthusiasts. Some within the community suggest that when so-called "dino coins" like Cardano and Polkadot (DOT) experience significant growth, a correction may be on the horizon. 

The veracity of this theory remains to be seen, and market observers are keenly watching for any signs of a potential downturn.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead

For now, ADA seems to be relishing the increased attention from crypto investors, leading to a positive feedback loop of rising prices and heightened trading volumes. 

As Cardano continues its bullish run, the current price level may soon be perceived as a mere starting point, leaving the ADA community eagerly anticipating the next moves on this dynamic market.

#Cardano News #Cardano
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
2023/12/06 14:01
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
2023/12/06 14:01
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
2023/12/06 14:01
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Show all
Advertisement
AD