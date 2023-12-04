Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano (ADA) draws whales' attention, impact on price prospects
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 12:02
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ali, a crypto analyst, observes that Cardano has seen a surge in whale activity in recent months.

Advertisement

Citing on-chain data, Ali noted that in the last three months, there has been a significant increase in large transactions, that is, ADA transactions over $100,000. This value has regularly reached new highs.

According to Ali, the surge points to growing interest in ADA from institutional players and whales, which is frequently a precursor to price spikes.

This is because whale activity, as indicated by a surge in large transactions, can have a substantial impact on an asset's price and sentiment, depending on whether these large holders are buying or selling.

Related
11.4 Million ADA Wallet Votes for Governance: Cardano Foundation Backs Move

In the case of Cardano, the recent increase in whale activity corresponded with growth in the ADA price, which is higher across multiple time frames.

According to CoinGecko data, Cardano was trading higher in the last 30 days by 25.2%, and it has increased by 27.2% year to date.

At the time of writing, ADA was up 4.17% in the last 24 hours to $0.412, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency has likewise gained 7.08% in the past seven days.

The increase in whale activity, coupled with the general uptrend in the crypto market, might propel Cardano (ADA) to new highs, although the possibility remains unknown.

What's next for ADA price?

Buyers were able to break above the $0.41 barrier that stalled ADA's advance in mid-November during today's trading session. ADA reached intraday highs of $0.415 on Monday but was unable to surpass this level.

All eyes are currently on a sustained break above this critical level, which could allow the bullish momentum to intensify, enabling the ADA pair to soar to $0.42 and then to $0.46.

Related
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation

If the price falls below the $0.37 support, it indicates that short-term traders are taking profits. ADA may then fall to $0.34, where bulls might attempt to halt the decline.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
2023/12/04 13:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Warren Buffett Beaten by Bitcoin (BTC), Here's What Happened
2023/12/04 13:22
Warren Buffett Beaten by Bitcoin (BTC), Here's What Happened
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?
2023/12/04 13:22
Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
Warren Buffett Beaten by Bitcoin (BTC), Here's What Happened
Warren Buffett Beaten by Bitcoin (BTC), Here's What Happened
Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?
Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?
Millions of XRP Sent to Bitstamp in Wake of XRP Price Surge
Millions of XRP Sent to Bitstamp in Wake of XRP Price Surge
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead
Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Interesting On-Chain Maneuvers
Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Interesting On-Chain Maneuvers
XRP's Hot New Rival: XAH Token Soars 441%, Outshining Original
XRP's Hot New Rival: XAH Token Soars 441%, Outshining Original
350 Billion Shiba Inu Just Withdrawn From Binance: SHIB Price up 10%
350 Billion Shiba Inu Just Withdrawn From Binance: SHIB Price up 10%
Bitcoin Price Hitting $700,000 Predicted by Adam Back Within Year or Two: Details
Bitcoin Price Hitting $700,000 Predicted by Adam Back Within Year or Two: Details
Top Ethereum Investor Unloads Tokens in Epic Move Amid ETH Price Surge
Top Ethereum Investor Unloads Tokens in Epic Move Amid ETH Price Surge
Show all
Advertisement
AD