Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for November 29

Price Predictions
Mon, 11/29/2021 - 15:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Do bulls have enough power at the recent correction to keep the rise going?
BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for November 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market has continued the growth that started yesterday, and all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated in a sideways channel between resistance at the $55,287 level and support at $53,400. At the end of the week, the bears closed the gestalt, testing the lower border of the sideways range. The monthly minimum has shifted to the area of ​​the mark of $53,300.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

This week has began with intensive growth that was supported by rather large volumes. As of this morning, the BTC price has already tested the $58,000 level; however, bulls were unable to break above this strong resistance.

Related
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 27

If buyers are able to form another bullish impulse today, the pair can gain a foothold in the area of $​​60,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $57,209 at press time.

XRP/USD

On Sunday, the XRP price renewed its November low at $0.886 and recovered above the level of $0.960 tonight.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

In the morning, buyers are trying to break above the two-hour EMA55. If they manage to break through this strong resistance, then the growth might continue above the psychological level of $1.

Related
DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for November 24

In the event of support from a large buyer, the pair may be able to test the resistance of $1.10 in the near future.

XRP is trading at $0.9759 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has shown the greatest growth compared to other coins from the list with a rise of 9%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE has successfully bounced off the support line at $0.1940, which means that buyers keep dominating. If nothing changes, the growth may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.25858, where a minor correction could occur. Moreover, the buying trading volume is also rising, confirming bulls' power.

DOGE is trading at $0.2155 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Listed by Kraken
11/29/2021 - 16:55
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Listed by Kraken
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dutch Millionaire Is Bullish on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin
11/29/2021 - 16:04
Dutch Millionaire Is Bullish on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for November 29
11/29/2021 - 15:05
BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for November 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk