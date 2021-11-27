SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 27

Original U.Today article

Can the meme coins keep rising after a bounceback?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market seems to have recovered after yesterday's sharp drop as the coins from the top 10 coins list are green again.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has bounced back much more than the other altcoins. It has risen by 4.37% over the past 24 hours.

DOGE rested at the support line at $0.1940 and bounced back, confirming bulls' power. Until the price remains above this blue line, buyers keep controlling the situation.

However, if the rate fixes below it, there is a high probability to expect the continued drop to the $0.18 area shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.2062 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not growing as fast as DOGE with a rise of almost 3%.

SHIB keeps trading near the support line at $0.00003528, which serves as a strong zone for bulls. Yesterday, buyers bounced off; however, one needs to pay close attention to how the daily closes today.

If it is near the purple line, there are high chances to see its breakout and sharp decline.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003934 at press time.