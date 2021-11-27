Original U.Today article

SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 27

Price Predictions
Sat, 11/27/2021 - 15:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the meme coins keep rising after a bounceback?
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 27
The cryptocurrency market seems to have recovered after yesterday's sharp drop as the coins from the top 10 coins list are green again.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has bounced back much more than the other altcoins. It has risen by 4.37% over the past 24 hours.

DOGE rested at the support line at $0.1940 and bounced back, confirming bulls' power. Until the price remains above this blue line, buyers keep controlling the situation.

However, if the rate fixes below it, there is a high probability to expect the continued drop to the $0.18 area shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.2062 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not growing as fast as DOGE with a rise of almost 3%.

SHIB keeps trading near the support line at $0.00003528, which serves as a strong zone for bulls. Yesterday, buyers bounced off; however, one needs to pay close attention to how the daily closes today.

If it is near the purple line, there are high chances to see its breakout and sharp decline.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003934 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

