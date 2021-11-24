DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for November 24

Original U.Today article

Can FLOKI rise against the fall of DOGE and SHIB?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market has faced a correction today as all of the top 10 coins have entered the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone down by 7.11% over the last day.

DOGE is coming closer to the vital support level at $0.1940 on the daily chart. The fall is accompanied by increased trading volume, which means that the breakout may cause a huge drop.

If that happens and the meme coin fixes below the blue line, the decrease may get DOGE to $0.15 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2146 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost even more with a decline of more than 10%.

SHIB is facing a similar price action as it is also approaching the crucial level of $0.00003528.

If bears break it, there is a good chance to see the continued decline to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.000030.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003808 at press time.

FLOKI/USD

FLOKI is not an exception to the rule as it is also going down.

Despite the fall, FLOKI remains trading in a wide channel. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative so far. However, if sellers manage to fix below the support at $0.00013258 on the daily chart, that may be a prerequisite for a further price decline.

FLOKI is trading at $0.00016995 at press time.