Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for November 24

Price Predictions
Wed, 11/24/2021 - 15:48
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can FLOKI rise against the fall of DOGE and SHIB?
DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for November 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market has faced a correction today as all of the top 10 coins have entered the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone down by 7.11% over the last day.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is coming closer to the vital support level at $0.1940 on the daily chart. The fall is accompanied by increased trading volume, which means that the breakout may cause a huge drop.

Related
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22

If that happens and the meme coin fixes below the blue line, the decrease may get DOGE to $0.15 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2146 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost even more with a decline of more than 10%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB is facing a similar price action as it is also approaching the crucial level of $0.00003528.

Related
BTC, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for November 21

If bears break it, there is a good chance to see the continued decline to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.000030.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003808 at press time.

FLOKI/USD

FLOKI is not an exception to the rule as it is also going down.

FLOKI/USD chart by TradingView
FLOKI/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, FLOKI remains trading in a wide channel. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative so far. However, if sellers manage to fix below the support at $0.00013258 on the daily chart, that may be a prerequisite for a further price decline.

FLOKI is trading at $0.00016995 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #SHIBUSDT #Floki Inu
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Adidas Teasing Partnership with Coinbase
11/24/2021 - 19:56
Adidas Teasing Partnership with Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk-Admired Crypto-Trading Hamster Is Dead
11/24/2021 - 18:22
Elon Musk-Admired Crypto-Trading Hamster Is Dead
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Launching in South Korea
11/24/2021 - 16:10
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Launching in South Korea
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya