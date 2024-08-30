BlockDAG Expands Major Partnerships Series as FLOKI, XRP Communities in Focus for Pre-Sale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The global cryptocurrency market cap has surged to $2.18 trillion. Some tier-1 cryptos are not just gaining traction—they're solidifying their presence in mainstream media and proving their real-world utility.

Are these strategic alliances a sign of an impending bull run? If so, it might be the perfect time to consider investing in these promising altcoins before they potentially hit $1. Keep an eye on these developments, as they could signal significant shifts and gains in the market.

Floki (FLOKI) inks brand-new partnerships

Floki is gaining momentum as it outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, fueled by new partnerships and exchange listings. The community recently announced a multi-year partnership with the University of Miami Athletics, positioning Floki's blockchain game Valhalla in the spotlight for the 2024-25 sports season. This move is set to boost Floki's presence in both the cryptocurrency and gaming industries.

Floki's strategic partnerships continue to align with successful entities, driving optimism among investors. With a 23% gain over the past week and increasing adoption, traders are bullish, pointing to key indicators like rising volume and upcoming marketing efforts. Now listed on the European exchange Iconomix, Floki is expanding its reach.

Inter Milan chooses BlockDAG (BDAG): Details

BlockDAG is making headlines with a groundbreaking partnership with Italian football powerhouse Inter Milan. This exciting collaboration, Inter Milan’s first-ever blockchain deal, marks a major leap forward for both sports and blockchain tech.

BlockDAG will be prominently featured in Inter Milan’s home games, with its branding on big screens, LED walls, and across the club’s digital platforms. Fans will see BlockDAG’s logo at the iconic San Siro stadium and in exclusive content created with Inter Milan players. This deal offers BlockDAG unparalleled exposure to millions of football enthusiasts worldwide.

For BlockDAG , this partnership is more than just a branding opportunity—it’s a strategic move to drive blockchain adoption in mainstream sports. “Partnering with Inter Milan is a massive milestone for us,” says Antony Turner, CEO of BlockDAG. “We’re thrilled to showcase our technology to a global audience and push the boundaries of what blockchain can achieve in sports.”

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s market performance is soaring. The ongoing presale, Batch 22, is quickly selling out at $0.0178 per coin.

Ripple’s bank partnerships expand globally

Ripple is strengthening its position in the global financial system through expanded partnerships with major banks like the Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Beijing, and Standard Chartered. This growth underscores Ripple’s push towards deeper integration, with its XRP Ledger (XRPL) showing impressive performance. Over 60.8 billion XRP tokens are actively engaged on the network, which has processed more than 90 million ledgers since launch.

Despite recent price dips—XRP is down 4.24% today and 4.53% this week—Ripple’s ongoing developments suggest the potential for future gains. The upcoming launch of the RLUSD stablecoin on XRPL and Ethereum is set to enhance network functionality, potentially boosting demand.

As the global cryptocurrency market surges, strategic partnerships are becoming pivotal for driving adoption and visibility. Floki’s alliance with the University of Miami, BlockDAG’s breakthrough deal with Inter Milan, and Ripple’s expanded banking connections are not just headline-makers—they’re clear signals of these projects solidifying their real-world use cases. These partnerships could be precursors to significant market shifts, potentially sparking a new wave of investment and growth.

