    BlastUP Announces 30 Million Token Airdrop for Early Participants

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Participants can earn Booster Points by completing tasks to qualify for upcoming BlastUP airdrop
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 10:45
    BlastUP Announces 30 Million Token Airdrop for Early Participants
    BlastUP is launching an airdrop to distribute BLASTUP tokens, aimed at rewarding early participants and promoting the project. This initiative uses Booster Points to manage the distribution effectively. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know and do to participate.

    A variety of participants are expected to benefit from the airdrop: BLASTUP purchasers during the presale, participants of token distribution in IDO projects,  stakers in the BLASTUP token staking program, participants in the IDO farming program and members who were part of the BlastUP Community Incentives program. 

    In 2024, the airdrop will take place in three seasons: Q2, Q3 and Q4. Thirty million BLASTUP tokens will be available for the first season, EXPLOSION. In order to determine their portion of the airdrop, participants must complete a series of tasks and earn Booster Points. 

    Participants must connect their wallet to receive 20 Booster Points. In order to get 30 BP, they must follow BlastUP on X. They can also get 100 BP by referring a friend.

    To increase your Booster Point total, you can accomplish more tasks. In addition, users who share their referral link will receive 20% of the Booster Points that their referrals earn. A snapshot of each Booster Point holder's points will be used to determine the airdrop's automatic crediting. To qualify, one must have at least 200 Booster Points.

    Following the drop, Booster Points will be reset to zero, necessitating further community involvement staking or launchpad token purchases for participants to earn them again. Twenty percent of the airdrop tokens will be unlocked at first, followed by a three-month cliff and linear vesting over a nine-month period. 

    The tokens will be distributed 21 days after the TGE. Any attempt to gain points through the use of bot farms will be flagged by the BlastUP team and will not be accounted for. BlastUP is now prepared to distribute 30 million BLASTUP tokens, with the listing set for July 24, having received over $8 million in investments.

    #BlastUP
