BlackRock to Become BTC Biggest Holder, Analyst Predicts; Michael Saylor Issues Warning for BTC Holders; SHIB Rep Unveils Shibarium's Future: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

BlackRock to become Bitcoin's biggest holder, top analyst predicts

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, has supported a recent prediction saying that BlackRock is poised to surpass MicroStrategy in terms of owned Bitcoin. While disagreeing with the pace of this development (according to a prediction, BlackRock will overtake MicroStrategy by Feb.1 of this year), Balchunas admitted that the company's dominance in the Bitcoin market is inevitable. "Good point. Doubt it will happen that fast but it will happen," he wrote . Last week, BlackRock successfully launched its Bitcoin ETF, which acquired 11,439 Bitcoins within just two days after starting trading on the Nasdaq.

Michael Saylor issues critical warning to BTC holders

On Sunday, Jan. 14, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor took to the X platform to alert the Bitcoin community about intricate scams using AI to pocket the crypto of unaware holders. According to Saylor , his team takes down about 80 fake AI-generated YouTube videos every day, but scammers "keep launching more." Thus, the former MicroStrategy CEO warned BTC owners that there is no risk-free way to double their Bitcoin, and MicroStrategy does not give away BTC to those who scan a barcode, implying a popular scam tactic. Saylor ended his X post with timeless advice for the crypto industry: "Don't trust, verify."

Shiba Inu: Shibarium's future unveiled by SHIB marketing lead