BlackRock to Become BTC Biggest Holder, Analyst Predicts; Michael Saylor Issues Warning for BTC Holders; SHIB Rep Unveils Shibarium's Future: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.
BlackRock to become Bitcoin's biggest holder, top analyst predicts
Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, has supported a recent prediction saying that BlackRock is poised to surpass MicroStrategy in terms of owned Bitcoin. While disagreeing with the pace of this development (according to a prediction, BlackRock will overtake MicroStrategy by Feb.1 of this year), Balchunas admitted that the company's dominance in the Bitcoin market is inevitable. "Good point. Doubt it will happen that fast but it will happen," he wrote. Last week, BlackRock successfully launched its Bitcoin ETF, which acquired 11,439 Bitcoins within just two days after starting trading on the Nasdaq.
Michael Saylor issues critical warning to BTC holders
On Sunday, Jan. 14, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor took to the X platform to alert the Bitcoin community about intricate scams using AI to pocket the crypto of unaware holders. According to Saylor, his team takes down about 80 fake AI-generated YouTube videos every day, but scammers "keep launching more." Thus, the former MicroStrategy CEO warned BTC owners that there is no risk-free way to double their Bitcoin, and MicroStrategy does not give away BTC to those who scan a barcode, implying a popular scam tactic. Saylor ended his X post with timeless advice for the crypto industry: "Don't trust, verify."
Shiba Inu: Shibarium's future unveiled by SHIB marketing lead
Lucie, official marketing expert at Shiba Inu, recently published a post with the intriguing title of "Unveiling the Future: What Awaits Shibarium" on the Binance Square network. As follows from the post's name, it reveals the developments the layer-2 solution is potentially facing this year, soon. Lucie elaborated that the future of Shibarium will go far beyond ShibaSwap and the Shiba Eternity play-to-earn game. She named only two upcoming releases from the Shiba Inu team: the "super app" called Shibahub and the long-awaited Shib Metaverse. According to Lucie's post, new projects are "eagerly joining the Shibarium ecosystem," while hinting at "great plans." She stressed that while the realm of Shibarium is surrounded by the Shiba Eternity game, SHIB the Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX, still “the true excitement lies in the mysteries yet to be unraveled,” asking the community to stay tuned for updates.