Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Pump With Just 3 Words

Bitcoin’s latest move toward $89,000 did not go unnoticed — and Michael Saylor made sure of that. The Strategy chairman, known for his minimal but pointed online presence, reacted with a simple post: "Bitcoin is Climbing," with an image of him in a suit scaling a cliff, and it resonated strongly with the current market context.

BTC had just pushed past $88,700 after a quick breakout the day before. That jump came on the heels of the last two-week period, with the price going up for most of that time.

But virtually no one was expecting Bitcoin to print a big green candle on Easter Monday, but that is what happened yesterday and continued today.

For Saylor, there is more to that post than meets the eye. Strategy’s Bitcoin balance now sits at 534,741 BTC, with an average cost basis of $66,631. At current levels, that position is up more than 33%, with a market value close to $47.5 billion. It is not just a paper gain; it is a validation of strategy, pun intended.

From a market structure angle, the software producer led by Saylor remains a unique case. Its stock (MSTR) is trading at $323.95, with a market cap of $84.7 billion. That means over half the company’s valuation — 56%, to be exact - is directly tied to its Bitcoin holdings. The NAV multiple of 1.785 suggests investors are still pricing in more than just the cryptocurrency on the balance sheet.

That is the real signal behind Saylor’s three-word message. It is not just commentary on price action; it is a quiet confirmation that the bet is aging well. Whether BTC breaks $90,000 soon or not, MicroStrategy’s position has clearly turned the corner.