Shiba Inu: Shibarium's Future Unveiled by SHIB Marketing Lead

article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu's team member has revealed what is to happen to Shibarium in near future and what projects its team will release
Sat, 13/01/2024 - 8:15
Shiba Inu’s official marketing expert, who prefers to call herself Lucie on social media platforms, has published a post on the Binance Square network to address the SHIB community and unfold what awaits the Layer-2 Shibarium network this year soon.

While talking about that, Lucie also emphasized the great importance of the role that the Shiba Inu army has to play as Shibarium continues to expand and get stronger.

“Journey into future of Shibarium,” here’s what’s coming

As she talked about the future of the Shibarium blockchain, Lucie elaborated that it will go far beyond ShibaSwap and the Shiba Eternity play-to-earn game, which was launched in the autumn of 2022.

Lucie named only two upcoming releases from the Shiba Inu team: the “super app” called Shibahub and the long-awaited Shib Metaverse. Lucie also mentioned that new projects are “eagerly joining the Shibarium ecosystem.” Aside from these projects that have “grand plans,” “whispers in the crypto realm suggest more exciting launches are imminent,” per Lucie’s blog post.

Lucie stressed that while the realm of Shibarium is surrounded by the Shiba Eternity game, SHIB the Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX, still “the true excitement lies in the mysteries yet to be unraveled.” A perfect future for Shibarium, per Lucie, lies with a perfect and robust community that inspires thousands of new projects to build on Shibarium. It will be them, Lucie stressed, that will “elevate Shibarium to unprecedented highs.” It will also surprise the team and the community and capture their imagination.

Lucie added that “the road ahead for Shibarium is paved with innovation, unpredictability, and the unwavering spirit of its community.”

Shibarium transaction volume nosedives

Despite the overall optimistic future expected by the Shiba Inu team, at the moment, the major utility metric of Shibarium is plunging, according to the Shibariumscan explorer. After dropping to a four-week low of 2.46 million transactions per day, this metric has dropped even lower, reaching 1.33 million.

The total transaction count is still quite impressive, standing at 281,799,179 at the time of writing this article. In less than a week, it has added 25.1 million transfers.

The number of connected wallets has increased by approximately 2,000 since Jan. 5.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
