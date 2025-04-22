25,696,960 SHIB Burned in Merely Hours, XRP Price No Longer Trading at Discount, Tether Mints 1,000,000,000 USDT on Tron: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

25,696,960 SHIB in merely hours — What's happening?

Data from Shibburn on-chain tracker shows that over the previous 24 hours, the Shiba Inu team has successfully burned a large amount of SHIB tokens , with the meme coin's burn rate staging a three-digit increase. According to the data, this major metric has surged by 116.76%. In total, 25,696,960 SHIB were sent to unspendable wallets, with six transactions contributing to this burn. The largest of those transactions carried 14,879,045 SHIB and 8,000,000 SHIB, plus three transfers moved around 1,000,000 SHIB each. The burning effort, however, does not seem to affect the SHIB price in any notable way. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001291, up almost 3% over the past 24 hours.

XRP price no longer trading at discount

Bitcoin and most altcoins, such as XRP , appear to be gradually recovering from long-term losses. Over the past week, XRP showed limited volatility as both retail and institutional buy-ups maintained a balance. Currently, XRP is trading at $2.14, up 1.21% over the past 24 hours, with no losses experienced over the past week. Following the asset's dip to $1.60 at one point last month, many investors were motivated to buy it at a discount. The general trend for XRP is changing; the coin's trading volume has jumped by 11.46% to $2.72 billion, signaling increased market interest and health. In addition to this, the potential launch of XRP spot and futures ETFs could have a positive impact on the asset's price as the ecosystem evolves following the recent Ripple v. U.S. SEC legal battle.

