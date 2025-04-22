Advertisement
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 9:29
    Tech mogul and DOGE lover Musk warns about scammer attack frequency increasing
    Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and owner of the X platform, has ignited the crypto community with a warning about crypto scammers becoming more active lately. Particularly, according to the meme post issued by Musk, this is true about social media and messaging apps.

    As in the good old days, Musk is again posting memes and jokes about crypto on his Twitter account — when he was at the peak of making crypto jokes, X platform was still called Twitter.

    Elon Musk's crypto scam warning

    The tech billionaire, whose influence and scale of operations has exceeded those of every other tech entrepreneur, has published an anti-crypto scam warning in the form of a joke written on an image of the ancient Greek god of the sea — Poseidon. The image contains a quote supposedly by Poseidon, who warns crypto enthusiasts that these days, "hot girls" can text guys and start chatting about crypto with them. This “quote” ends with a call to action — if that happens, then “block him.”

    By “him,” Musk means that cryptocurrency scammers now prefer to pretend to be “hot girls” even if they are male, in order to approach male crypto holders in an easy way. An explanation from the AI chatbot Grok in the comments section under the tweet stresses that Musk’s message is “a playful way to remind you to be careful with such messages.”

    U.S. government has no plans to use DOGE, Musk reveals

    As reported by U.Today, on March 31, Musk took to his X account to deliver an important message to the crypto community about Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency that he openly supports in public. There were no other crypto tweets between that post and the one Musk issued today.

    Back then, three weeks ago, the influential tech entrepreneur revealed that the U.S. government has no plans to use Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency yet. He stated that during one of his public speeches. First of all, this statement referred to the current activities of the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk leads and which he prefers to officially call D.O.G.E. since, otherwise, it sounds “boring,” in his view. Musk made it clear that D.O.G.E. is not connected to DOGE in any way, even though the names have the same spelling and sound the same.

