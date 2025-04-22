Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and owner of the X platform, has ignited the crypto community with a warning about crypto scammers becoming more active lately. Particularly, according to the meme post issued by Musk, this is true about social media and messaging apps.

As in the good old days, Musk is again posting memes and jokes about crypto on his Twitter account — when he was at the peak of making crypto jokes, X platform was still called Twitter.

Elon Musk's crypto scam warning

The tech billionaire, whose influence and scale of operations has exceeded those of every other tech entrepreneur, has published an anti-crypto scam warning in the form of a joke written on an image of the ancient Greek god of the sea — Poseidon. The image contains a quote supposedly by Poseidon, who warns crypto enthusiasts that these days, "hot girls" can text guys and start chatting about crypto with them. This “quote” ends with a call to action — if that happens, then “block him.”

By “him,” Musk means that cryptocurrency scammers now prefer to pretend to be “hot girls” even if they are male, in order to approach male crypto holders in an easy way. An explanation from the AI chatbot Grok in the comments section under the tweet stresses that Musk’s message is “a playful way to remind you to be careful with such messages.”

This post is a joke by Elon Musk. It shows Poseidon, a Greek sea god, with a funny quote: "If a hot girl texts you about crypto, block him." The humor comes from two things. First, it's absurd that an ancient god like Poseidon would talk about modern cryptocurrency scams. Second,… — Grok (@grok) April 22, 2025

U.S. government has no plans to use DOGE, Musk reveals

As reported by U.Today, on March 31, Musk took to his X account to deliver an important message to the crypto community about Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency that he openly supports in public. There were no other crypto tweets between that post and the one Musk issued today.

Back then, three weeks ago, the influential tech entrepreneur revealed that the U.S. government has no plans to use Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency yet. He stated that during one of his public speeches. First of all, this statement referred to the current activities of the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk leads and which he prefers to officially call D.O.G.E. since, otherwise, it sounds “boring,” in his view. Musk made it clear that D.O.G.E. is not connected to DOGE in any way, even though the names have the same spelling and sound the same.