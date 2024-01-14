BlackRock to Become Bitcoin's Biggest Holder, Top Analyst Predicts

Advertisement

Investment giant BlackRock is on track to surpass MicroStrategy as the largest holder of Bitcoin.

This prediction, based on the current acquisition rates of Bitcoin by BlackRock, has been supported by industry analyst Eric Balchunas.

Balchunas, while expressing some skepticism about the pace of this development, acknowledged the inevitability of BlackRock's ascendancy in the Bitcoin space. "Good point. Doubt it will happen that fast but it will happen," he wrote.

The top corporate holders of Bitcoin

As of now, the landscape of corporate Bitcoin holdings is dominated by several key players. Leading the pack is MicroStrategy, Inc. (MSTR), with a massive holding of 189,150 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $8.12 billion.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), holding 13,726 and 9,720 Bitcoins respectively, closely follow MicroStrategy.

Other notable names include Coinbase Global (COIN), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT), and Block, Inc. (SQ).

The blockbuster launch of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF

Earlier this week, BlackRock successfully launched its Bitcoin ETF, a move hailed by CEO Larry Fink as "step one in the technological revolution in the financial markets."

The BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF, which began trading on the Nasdaq, rapidly acquired 11,439 Bitcoins, valued at nearly $500 million, within just two days.

This ETF not only marks a major milestone for BlackRock but also reflects the growing interest and acceptance of cryptocurrencies among traditional financial institutions.

Fink's vision extends beyond just ETFs, with an eye on the potential tokenization of real-world assets, a concept gaining traction among those keen on blockchain technology.