Michael Saylor Issues Critical Warning to BTC Holders

Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy chairman, a leading business intelligence company and one of the largest Bitcoin holders, has issued a crucial warning to the Bitcoin community. He revealed that his security team has been taking down deep-fake videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI) that feature him promoting Bitcoin scams.

Saylor revealed that his team pulls down roughly 80 fake AI-generated YouTube videos every day, but scammers continue to create more.

⚠️ Warning ⚠️ There is no risk-free way to double your #bitcoin, and @MicroStrategy doesn't give away $BTC to those who scan a barcode. My team takes down about 80 fake AI-generated @YouTube videos every day, but the scammers keep launching more. Don't trust, verify. pic.twitter.com/gqZkQW02Ji — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 13, 2024

The MicroStrategy chairman took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his worry and warn the crypto community about fake podcasts urging users to scan a barcode and send Bitcoin to receive double the amount back. These are typical Bitcoin scam tactics that aim to deceive and steal from unsuspecting victims.

In this light, Saylor warns BTC holders that there is no risk-free way to double their Bitcoin, and MicroStrategy does not give away BTC to those who scan a barcode. He also urges them to always verify and not blindly trust.

Saylor is not the only renowned crypto personality to be targeted by AI scammers. In November 2023, deep-fake videos of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse promoting fake XRP giveaways emerged on social media.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a sophisticated and quickly expanding technology that can generate realistic and convincing digital content such as photos, videos, audio and text. While artificial intelligence has many positive and beneficial applications, it can also be used for malicious purposes.

The crypto community should be aware of the possible risks posed by AI and take action to safeguard their holdings. Some of the best practices for avoiding AI scams include verifying the source and authenticity of any information or offer related to crypto before taking any action. They should also never send crypto to unknown or untrusted addresses or platforms, especially if they promise unrealistic returns or rewards.