BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

BlackRock issues major crypto warning

BlackRock, a global investment manager, has recently addressed the crypto community on X platform with an important warning . According to the company's post, there has been an increase in scams associated with investments, which involve directing people toward crypto investment-related websites and/or social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram. In this regard, BlackRock urged market participants to be cautious when interacting with people, organizations or social media sites that are utilizing their brand to promote investments or training. The company also stressed that it never contacts anyone through social media platforms.

Shibarium finally hits long-awaited milestone

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, has finally achieved the long-awaited milestone of six million blocks, according to data provided by the Shibariumscan website. At the moment of writing, this important metric stands at 6,038,712. Total blocks is not the only metric that has demonstrated growth lately; the total transaction count is currently constituting 417,994,331, while the number of connected wallets stands at 1,811,196. As for the Shiba Inu token's price reaction to this positive achievement, it recorded 3.22% growth on Sunday evening, reaching $0.00001726. However, the meme token is now down 0.95% over the past 24 hours, changing hands for $0.0000166.

Cardano skyrockets 300% in funds inflows as bulls take charge