    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read about the latest crypto events with U.Today’s daily news digest!
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 16:29
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

    BlackRock issues major crypto warning

    BlackRock, a global investment manager, has recently addressed the crypto community on X platform with an important warning. According to the company's post, there has been an increase in scams associated with investments, which involve directing people toward crypto investment-related websites and/or social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram. In this regard, BlackRock urged market participants to be cautious when interacting with people, organizations or social media sites that are utilizing their brand to promote investments or training. The company also stressed that it never contacts anyone through social media platforms. 

    Shibarium finally hits long-awaited milestone

    Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, has finally achieved the long-awaited milestone of six million blocks, according to data provided by the Shibariumscan website. At the moment of writing, this important metric stands at 6,038,712. Total blocks is not the only metric that has demonstrated growth lately; the total transaction count is currently constituting 417,994,331, while the number of connected wallets stands at 1,811,196. As for the Shiba Inu token's price reaction to this positive achievement, it recorded 3.22% growth on Sunday evening, reaching $0.00001726. However, the meme token is now down 0.95% over the past 24 hours, changing hands for $0.0000166.

    Cardano skyrockets 300% in funds inflows as bulls take charge

    CoinShares' recent weekly report on digital asset fund inflows reveals that inflows into Cardano ETPs last week totaled $1.2 million, a 300% increase if compared to the previous week. Moreover, based on this week's results, Cardano is ranked second out of all cryptocurrency ETPs. In total, since the beginning of 2024, Cardano-focused investment products have drawn $11 million in total from traditional investors. The reason behind Cardano's increase is the upcoming Chang hard fork. As reported by U.Today, with the hard fork, Cardano is expected to achieve the highest level of decentralization, with ADA stakeholders voting to manage even the blockchain's treasury.

    #BlackRock #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Cardano
