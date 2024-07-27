Cardano Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has made a Bitcoin-related statement that caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community. In an X post, Hoskinson dispelled misconceptions about his stance on Bitcoin.

Hoskinson highlighted his long-standing involvement with and support for Bitcoin. His early efforts in the cryptocurrency space include significant contributions to Bitcoin education, highlighting his foundational role in the community.

The Cardano founder was responding to an X user who suggested that his recent political stance might give the impression that he hates Bitcoin, Hoskinson clarified his position with a heartfelt message.

"Love Bitcoin, grew up with Bitcoin, and founded the Bitcoin education project back in 2013," Hoskinson stated. He went on to express his frustration with certain Bitcoin maximalists, saying, "Hate the Maxis who say I should be in prison for making an altcoin."

Despite his crucial role in the development of Cardano, one of the main altcoins, Hoskinson's early participation with Bitcoin and efforts to educate others about it underscores his enduring respect for the pioneer cryptocurrency.

However, while he has a deep respect and love for Bitcoin, he strongly opposes the divisive attitudes of some of its most vocal supporters, the "Bitcoin maxis."

Babel fees update

Romain Pellerin, the CTO of Cardano developer Input Output Global, has provided an update on the Babel fee, a novel mechanism that will enable transaction fees to be paid in coins other than ADA on Cardano. This ensures improved interoperability and ease of use.

Pellerin disclosed the introduction of the "validation zones" CIP that describes an on-chain mechanism allowing for underspecified transactions like swap requests to be bundled together and validated as a unit.

The proposal aims to support a more flexible intent settlement on Cardano in several ways. It introduces the concept of validation zones, which allow multiple related transactions to be bundled and validated together. This enables atomic swaps and other complex operations that require multiple steps.

The proposal also introduces new transaction fields for "requests" and "fulfillments," allowing users to express intents (such as swap offers) without immediately executing them.