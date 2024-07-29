    Shibarium Finally Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, SHIB Price Soars

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Layer-2 solution Shibarium boasts staggering new utility achievement ahead of its first launch anniversary in August
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 14:41
    Shibarium Finally Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, SHIB Price Soars
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to the Shibariumscan explorer, the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has smashed the much-awaited milestone of six million blocks. This key metric now stands at 6,018,526.

    SHIB layer-2 running, layer-3 in works

    This has happened ahead of the first anniversary of Shibarium’s launch. The layer-2 solution was released and presented in August during the SHIB team’s participation in the ETHToronto blockchain event in Canada, where SHIB was one of the major sponsors. Back then, the meme coin team proved that SHIB had become much more than merely a meme coin.

    After the launch, Shibarium experienced a massive traffic overflow it was unable to handle, and it had to turn to friends, among which was the Polygon team, for help.

    HOT Stories
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst

    This year, the SHIB team, spearheaded by mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, raised $12 million for creating a layer-3 solution. It will be focused on streamlining transactions, reducing gas fees and protecting user data.

    Related
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 11:32
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB price reacts to block count surge

    Aside from block count number, other major metrics continue to grow as well. The overall transaction count now comprises 417,991,273, while the number of connected wallets stands at 1,811,144.

    The SHIB price has reacted to the block number increase by printing 3.22% growth on Sunday evening, reaching $0.00001726. By now, a small pullback has taken the meme coin down to $0.00001712.

    Between Thursday and Saturday, the second largest meme cryptocurrency soared by more than 9%. On Sunday, SHIB began to recover after a daily 4.31% decline that followed the rise.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:34
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:34
    $41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ethereum Foundation Wallet Makes Large Transfer
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:34
    Ethereum Foundation Wallet Makes Large Transfer
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Finally Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, SHIB Price Soars
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    $41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD