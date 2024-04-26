Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Veterans Declare Upcoming Chang Hard Fork Game-Changer

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts are hyping Chang hard fork, poised to usher in new era of decentralized governance
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Veterans Declare Upcoming Chang Hard Fork Game-Changer
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent Cardano enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation over the impending Chang hard fork, scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. Positioned as a game-changing moment in Cardano's journey toward decentralized governance, this milestone event marks the inception of minimum-viable community-run governance in the blockchain ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Central to the Chang hard fork is its role in initiating the bootstrapping process for Cardano's governance throughout 2024, comprising three main stages.

    Related
    Forbes Calls XRP and Cardano (ADA) Crypto Zombies: Community Disagrees

    The first stage involves the introduction of delegate representatives (DReps), who will serve as elected representatives entrusted with the task of advocating for the interests of the Cardano community. This novel approach to representation empowers users to delegate their ADA holdings, thereby fostering greater engagement and participation.

    Subsequently, the Cardano Constitution Convention will convene in Buenos Aires, bringing together governance representatives from workshops held worldwide. Together, they will collaborate to draft the inaugural version of the Cardano Constitution, laying the foundation for community-led governance principles.

    Decentralized constitution

    The culmination of this process will be marked by a community-wide vote on the ratification of the Cardano Constitution. Should it be ratified, the constitution will serve as the cornerstone of decentralized governance mechanisms, guiding the future direction of the Cardano blockchain.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Key On-Chain Metric Falls to Worrying Levels

    In addition to these governance milestones, the Chang hard fork will introduce two significant upgrades: Chang Upgrade Number One and Chang Upgrade Number Two. These upgrades, outlined in CIP-1694, will facilitate the deployment of governance features, including decentralized voting mechanisms and treasury withdrawals.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for April 26
    2024/04/26 15:37
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Important X, Grok, Tesla Crypto Warning Issued to Community
    2024/04/26 15:37
    Important X, Grok, Tesla Crypto Warning Issued to Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Coinbase Lawyer: Ethereum (ETH) Is Commodity
    2024/04/26 15:37
    Coinbase Lawyer: Ethereum (ETH) Is Commodity
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Veterans Declare Upcoming Chang Hard Fork Game-Changer
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 26
    Important X, Grok, Tesla Crypto Warning Issued to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD