    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    New York-based financial giant BlackRock has warned about cryptocurrency scams
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 5:12
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Financial behemoth BlackRock has issued a warning about cryptocurrency-related scams on its social media account. 

    "We urge caution in dealing with individuals, websites or social media platforms using our brand and offering training or investments," BlackRock said. 

    BlackRock has stressed that it never contacts anyone through social media platforms. 

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning
    Edward Snowden Issues Major Bitcoin Privacy Alert
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Peter Schiff Accidentally Endorses Bitcoin

    Fake domains and fake filings 

    Last year, it took legal action against the owner of various fake domains that were impersonating the New York-headquartered company in order to defraud investors. Some of the bogus websites were related to crypto. 

    Last December, an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) called “BlackRock iShares XRP Trust” was submitted by a fraudster, pushing the price of the Ripple-affiliated altcoin significantly higher. BlackRock ended up issuing a statement that the filing was fake.  

    Related
    BlackRock’s BTC ETF Records Massive Milestone
    Wed, 07/17/2024 - 05:46
    BlackRock’s BTC ETF Records Massive Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    From a tool for money laundering to a legitimate investment 

    During a recent CNBC interview, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that he views Bitcoin as a "legitimate'" investment. In 2017, Fink dismissed the largest cryptocurrency as merely a tool for money laundering. 

    In January, BlackRock launched a highly successful Bitcoin ETF. Earlier this month, the company's Ethereum ETF also went live, significantly outperforming competing ETF products.  

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
    Tue, 02/27/2024 - 12:38
    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Crypto scams are still rampant 

    According to data provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), cryptocurrency investment scams resulted in nearly $4 billion worth of losses last year in the US.

    The rise of generative AI makes it easier for scammers to create convicting deepfakes in order to defraud crypto investors. 

    #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Reactivated After 12 Years
    Jul 29, 2024 - 6:47
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Reactivated After 12 Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    Jul 29, 2024 - 5:22
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image TRON Founder Justin Sun Urges Elon Musk to Do This for Bitcoin
    Jul 29, 2024 - 5:22
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Urges Elon Musk to Do This for Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Disney Officially Enters Metaverse Market Through Carrieverse
    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Reactivated After 12 Years
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD