Bitcoin’s Volatility Reaches Its Lowest Level Since Late 2018. Here's What Happened Back Then

News
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 15:56
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin price hasn’t been this stable since November 2018 (and it should be worrisome for the bulls)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin’s 10-day realized volatility has reached its lowest level since November 2018, according to London-based cryptocurrency derivatives data provider Skew.

The crypto king has remained stuck in an extremely tight trading range for over a week, with market participants waiting with bated breath for a major price move.

Image by @skewdotcom

Related
Crypto Baron John McAfee Doesn’t Think Bitcoin Will Reach $1,000,000, but His Bet Still Stands

The big bear case

The Bitcoin bears are certainly salivating over BTC's prolonged indecisive streak.

The last time the top cryptocurrency was that stable, it ended up losing more than half its value. Over the course of ten days (from Nov. 14 to Nov. 24), BTC ended up shedding more than 40 percent of its value, plunging from $6,300 to just $4,000.

image by tradingview.com

Things became much worst for Bitcoin in December when the final stage of capitulation pushed BTC to its multi-year low of roughly $3,180.

Back then, market observers partially attributed the brutal sell-off to the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) chain split that occurred on Nov. 15, 2018.

Related
Most Bitcoin Holders Taking Bitcoin to Their Graves If Its Price Doesn’t Break Above $10,000

Wait for Q4

This time around, when the cryptocurrency space is not plagued by fork wars, the ball may end up in the bulls’ court.

However, a concerning lack of token circulation might spell trouble for them since it indicates a possible downturn.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin’s implied volatility, which predicts future price moves, does not indicate that a major move is in the offing.

Interlapse CEO Wayne Chen recently predicted that this tug of war might not resolve until Q4.

"You are not going to see any action until September or October."

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Texas Man Nabs $1 Mln in PPP Loans to Invest in Cryptocurrency, Faces Federal Charges
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Peter Schiff on Twitter Hack: “I Wonder If This Is a Harbinger of Bitcoin Itself Being Hacked”
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

Here’s Why Collapsing GBTC Premium Is Good News for Bitcoin Bulls

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies