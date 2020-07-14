Most Bitcoin Holders Taking Bitcoin to Their Graves If Its Price Doesn’t Break Above $10,000

News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 06:03
Alex Dovbnya
As Bitcoin’s price action becomes exhaustingly boring, gold bug Peter Schiff wants to know how long you will last
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to a recent poll posted by gold bug Peter Schiff, the lion’s share of Bitcoin holders are willing to take their BTC to their graves in case if the price of the leading cryptocurrency doesn’t break above $10,000. 

image by @PeterSchiff

For the past 20 days, Bitcoin has been stuck in a very tight trading range, with the bulls and bears reaching some equilibrium.    

Related
Raoul Pal Predicts When Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Reach $1 Mln

The cult of hodling

While waiting for Bitcoin to hit five digits on your deathbed is certainly an exaggeration, the fact that 61 percent of the coin’s supply hasn’t moved in more than a year shows how determined hodlers are.

A recent Chainalysis survey shows that 60 percent of Bitcoin owners have never traded 75 percent of their coins.

A 2018 CNBC documentary put a spotlight on crypto millionaire Justin (a.k.a. ‘Crypto Kid’) who was living in a treehouse not to cash out his crypto stash while calling traders ‘traitors.’ 

Bitcoin being the best-performing asset of the last decade (by an enormous margin) is what supports this strong hodl mentality.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is 'Too Low': Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk's Jaw-Dropping Tweet

Bitcoin won’t shine for long 

As reported by U.Today, Schiff ended up regretting his decision not to buy Bitcoin earlier to sell into the hype.

He now routinely predicts an imminent collapse of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, claiming that it ‘won’t shine for long.’

In his new tweet, Schiff points out that Bitcoin is now lower than one year ago when BTC was trading at more than $11,000.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies