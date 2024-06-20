Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin traders are showcasing FUD, trend that might prove beneficial for price rebound soon
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 9:50
    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Many investors are waiting for the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to rebound after weeks of rangebound motion. While the prospects for a rebound remain high, market analytics platform Santiment has revealed that the market is currently experiencing "Bitcoin trader fatigue."

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin twist imminent

    Notably, Bitcoin trader fatigue was highlighted as a major troubling trend as this extended level of Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) is rare, as traders continue to capitulate. Santiment pointed out that this disinterest in Bitcoin comes as the price of the coin hovers from $65,000 to $66,000.

    Related
    Mon, 06/10/2024 - 06:17
    Bitcoin Scores Second-Highest Close Ever: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to the chart shared by the market analytics platform, the Weighted Sentiment of Bitcoin comes in at -0.800433. Amid this FUD, one intriguing trend is that Bitcoin whales are accumulating the coin at an alarming rate. Santiment noted that this negative sentiment, mixed with whale accumulation, often signifies upcoming bottoms.

    What this signals essentially is that the sell-offs in the price of Bitcoin might soon shift gears, with prospective accumulation set to take over across the board.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading for $65,849.86, up by 0.83% in the past 24 hours. While this uptick is not uncommon considering its latest price action, Bitcoin might need more visible accumulation for it to wriggle completely out of the bear zone.

    Fundamentals are there

    Bitcoin is the most revered digital currency, a recognition that gives it an edge against elongated sell-offs. The presence of the spot Bitcoin ETF, the past halving cycle and corporate embrace is set to help return bullish energy to the coin.

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 12:34
    'Retail Isn't Key Driver Yet': Raoul Pal Reacts to Controversial Bitcoin ETF Data
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    At the current level, the volume is still showcasing a buildup in general interest as it is down by 44.26% to $19,148,407,098. A sustained return of inflows into the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF might be a major trigger to watch out for in the long term.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Jun 20, 2024 - 09:45
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Jun 20, 2024 - 09:45
    Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu: Crucial Crypto Warning Aimed at Big Investors and Companies by SHIB Team
    Jun 20, 2024 - 09:45
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Crypto Warning Aimed at Big Investors and Companies by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Qubic and Bored Ape Yacht Club Host Exclusive Crypto Event in Seoul
    Zeek, a New Decentralized Social Collaboration Network, Raises USD 3M Seed Funding To Reinvent Social Reputation In Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Major Bitcoin Whale Buys $395 Million Worth of BTC After Recent Price Drop
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD