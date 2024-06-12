Advertisement
    'Retail Isn't Key Driver Yet': Raoul Pal Reacts to Controversial Bitcoin ETF Data

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Is it really bull market? Hedge funds, not retail investors, are driving Bitcoin ETFs through market-neutral strategies, says Raoul Pal
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 12:34
    Cover image via youtu.be
    The crypto market has been abuzz with speculation about the stagnant price of Bitcoin, which some have attributed to hedge funds taking record short positions on cryptocurrency via CME futures. However, a deeper analysis reveals a more complex strategy at play. 

    Thus, it appears that hedge funds are engaging in market-neutral strategies, such as carry trades or basis trades, which involve holding long positions in spot Bitcoin ETF while shorting futures. This strategy benefits from the price convergence of the futures and spot markets at contract expiration.

    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 09:30
    Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A recent review of the top 80 holdings in spot Bitcoin ETFs, which are predominantly controlled by hedge funds, supports this narrative. Commenting on the data, financial analyst Raoul Pal emphasized that the majority of ETF flows are driven by arbitrageurs rather than retail investors. 

    Pal noted that the main activities of the listed hedge funds are predominantly market neutral, focusing on arbitrage opportunities rather than taking directional risks.

    This dynamic explains why significant inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have not triggered an explosive rise in the price of the coin. The market-neutral strategies employed by hedge funds offset potential price spikes by simultaneously shorting futures.

    As a result, retail investors, who typically drive more pronounced market movements, have not yet had a significant impact.

    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 07:46
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Stuns Major Exchange With $535 Million BTC Transfer
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    While current ETF inflows have not dramatically increased Bitcoin's price, the potential for future growth remains substantial. The lack of significant retail investment suggests that the market may experience a new wave of growth when retail investors eventually enter, providing additional stimulus for BTC's value.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
