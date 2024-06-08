Advertisement
    1,901 Bitcoin (BTC) Added to ETFs in Single Day, Why No Price Jump?

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Spot Bitcoin ETF on 19-day inflow streak, 1,901 BTC added
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 13:35
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin exchange-traded-funds (ETF), in a display of investor confidence, are experiencing a significant inflow surge. On June 7, a total net inflow of 1,901 Bitcoin worth $132 million was reportedly added to the ETFs in just 24 hours. According to Julian Fahrer, the inflows mark 19 straight days of such movements.

    According to inflow distribution, BlackRock had the highest inflow with a whopping 2,450 BTC worth $169.2 million. Grayscale recorded an outflow of 524 BTC valued at $36.3 million, while Ark logged a double-digit, securing 99 BTC inflow at $6.9 million.

    Despite these huge inflows that signal a substantial uptick in interest from investors, the price of Bitcoin dropped below the $70,000 mark to $69,428.07, down 2.56%. The non-reaction in price has sparked speculation by the broader cryptocurrency community.

    Bitcoin speculations, market sentiment and future predictions

    Notably, there is a general air of uncertainty about the performance of Bitcoin given its slow rise post-halving. Some fear that a bearish session is still lurking around. However, the amount of inflows to these investors points in the opposite direction.

    As per historical precedence, the lack of price movement despite the massive inflows is indicative of an incoming bullish run, given that the longer this goes sideways the higher prices spike.

    Hence, prices may soar to new peaks as predicted by industry leaders like Mike Novogratz, Robert Kiyosaki and Tom Lee. Novogratz strongly believes that Bitcoin could enter a six-digit zone before this year is over, while Kiyosaki is even bolder with a striking BTC price prediction of $350,000 by August.

    Interestingly, analysts suggest that Bitcoin’s price follows similar patterns after halving events, with past cycles showing significant price peaks.

    If the price predictions are right, the huge inflows and accumulations by BlackRock, Grayscale and other investors would have positioned them for huge profit-taking when the largest cryptocurrency asset soars.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

