    11,358 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in One Hour – What's Happening Here?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Massive amount of Bitcoin has exchanged hands within just one hour as anonymous whales' activity suddenly surged
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 14:51
    11,358 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in One Hour – What's Happening Here?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Whale Alert, a popular blockchain tracker that traces large cryptocurrency transactions, spotted several consecutive Bitcoin transfers earlier today. These transactions moved close to a whopping billion U.S. dollars within just a single hour.

    This happened as Bitcoin rebounded after its 4% decline on Tuesday.

    11,358 Bitcoin on move

    The aforementioned blockchain tracker detected three consecutive transactions, which transferred 11,358 BTC in total – the equivalent of more than $743 million.

    These transactions carried 6,499; 2,359 and 2,500 Bitcoins. Just the first transfer alone was worth almost half a billion U.S. dollars.

    These mammoth transactions took place between unknown blockchain addresses. The amounts of 6,499 BTC and 2,359 BTC were transferred from the same wallet, -vtv93w.

    Bitcoin recovers from recent drop on fourth day of Bitcoin ETF outflows

    On Tuesday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, sent ripples through the crypto market by falling 4.05% as the price went down to the $64,360 zone.

    Since then, over the last 24 hours, BTC has printed a recovery, striving to break above $65,590. However, it was pushed back from this resistance level and is currently trading at $65,148.

    Among the multiple factors that have caused Bitcoin to drop once again was the fact of spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing zero inflows on June 18. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust saw a major outflow of $62.3 million, which was surpassed only by Fidelity’s ETF seeing $83 million in BTC getting withdrawn from it.

    It was the fourth consecutive day of outflows, according to the @spotonchain analytics platform on X.

    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 09:55
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    Yuri Molchan

    Samson Mow predicts Bitcoin hitting $1.0 million

    Earlier this week, vocal Bitcoiner Samson Mow doubled down on his multiple $1 million Bitcoin predictions made earlier this year.

    The CEO of Jan3, Mow tweeted that he is certain the leading digital currency is going to hit $1 million. The question is, though, when and how rapidly. In his earlier tweets, Mow cited daily inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs and the Bitcoin halving in April as key triggers for BTC to reach this jaw-dropping price level in the future.

    However, recently, he also tweeted that the absence of “Godzilla candles” for BTC means that the odds of seeing an “Omega candle” are rising dramatically. He even expects that Bitcoin may suddenly jump from $70,000 to $200,000 within one night.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Samson Mow
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
