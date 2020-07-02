Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Fundamentals Hit New Major Highs Regarding New Wallets and BTC Transactions

Recent data shared by Glassnode reveals that Bitcoin fundamentals have reached some new major highs regarding BTC transactions and BTC wallets

Glassnode analytics company has reported that the number of new BTC wallets has surged to a new all-time high.

The same can be about the number of Bitcoin transactions over the past twenty-four hours, according to recent data revealed by the company.

Number of active BTC addresses hits 1-year high

According to Glassnode, a company working in crypto data, Bitcoin fundamentals have improved, reaching some new major highs regarding BTC wallets and the number of recent transactions.

A short while ago, the number of active BTC addresses reached a one-year high, totaling 60,379.667, compared to 59,627.458 – the reading from June 11 of this year.

The number of new BTC addresses has also soared to a two-year high. Presently, it amounts to 22,390.500, whereas on June 26 of last year, the two-year high was 22,387.083.

Number of Bitcoin transactions rises 30.3% over past 24 hours

As per data published by Glassnode, the number of BTC transactions made in the past twenty-four hours has risen 30.3 percent, totaling 15,865.375.

The overall statistics regarding BTC transactions now also totals 15,865.375 – that’s a ten-month high compared to the previous reading from February 14, 2020.

Over $1 bln worth of Bitcoin moved

The aforementioned data matches what some analysts have recently been saying about the surging interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin and BTC-related products.

The Grayscale fund is a good example of this.

Crypto whales have also become more active this year. Earlier this week, two transactions bearing staggering amounts of BTC (worth around $900 mln and $200 mln) were performed.

The larger one, worth $900 mln, is believed to be initiated by the owner of one of the richest BTC wallets.

